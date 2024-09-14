The Greatest Of All Time, starring Thalapathy Vijay, didn’t turn out as big as expected. Being the superstar’s second-last film before entering full-time politics, expectations were really high, but it is underperforming at the box office. In fact, in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, the magnum opus is turning out to be a losing affair for the buyers. Amid this, there’s one positive update coming in from Tamil Nadu. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The GOAT marked Vijay’s 68th film and his collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu. As it was one of Vijay’s final films, fans pinned high hopes on it. They were disappointed when the music album didn’t meet the high standard set by Thalapathy’s previous films. Further, the routine trailer resulted in a lower buzz for the film. As a result, we saw shocking collections in Kerala and Telugu states. Mixed reviews and word-of-mouth made things more difficult.

However, in Tamil Nadu, The Greatest Of All Time pulled off a strong total at the box office, which clearly displays Thalapathy Vijay’s superstardom. Purely on the basis of stardom, the film managed to cross 150 crores gross in the state in the opening week itself. With this, it is now heading towards a big success.

Reportedly, the theatrical distribution rights of The Greatest Of All Time in Tamil Nadu were valued at 75 crores. This means that the film needs to earn 150-160 crores gross at the Tamil Nadu box office. So, today, it will enter the safe zone and start yielding profits. Also, in the absence of big films, The GOAT is expected to mint more moolah for the buyers in the long run.

Meanwhile, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has already achieved breakeven in Karnataka. It’s going to mint good profits even in north India and overseas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Revisiting Barfi’s Box Office Run: 45 Crores Budget & A Super-Hit Verdict Amid Low Expectations Of Ranbir Kapoor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News