The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, recently crossed the 450 crore milestone, but the legs required for a longer theatrical run seem missing. It was expected to comfortably enter the 500 crore club, but the target is out of reach now. In fact, it will also miss the lifetime collection of Ponniyin Selvan 1 at the worldwide box office.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu, The GOAT was released in theatres on September 5. Upon its arrival, the film was received with mixed reviews from critics. However, it didn’t have any major impact, as the response from fans was crazy. Vijay has flexed his superstardom, as despite a strong music album and content, his film has managed to become one of the top grossers of Kollywood.

The GOAT completed 22 days in theatres yesterday. During this journey, it has amassed 252.23 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals 297.63 crores gross after including taxes. In overseas, the film has raked in 158 crores gross so far, taking the worldwide box office tally to 455.63 crores gross.

In India, the daily collection has come down to 1 crore, which indicates that The GOAT will wrap up its run in the next few days. This would probably be the last weekend the film would display a healthy jump. Afterwards, it will fall below a crore. In overseas, too, it won’t be able to do much.

With such a slow pace, The Greatest Of All Time will miss its target of crossing Ponniyin Selvan 1 (482.70 crores gross). So, it will end its run at the worldwide box office by being the 5th highest-grossing film of Kollywood.

The GOAT’s global collection breakdown:

India net – 252.23 crores

India gross – 297.63 crores

Overseas gross – 158 crores

Worldwide gross – 455.63 crores

