Rashmika Mandanna has arrived in theatres with a Telugu romantic drama. Co-starring Dheekshith Shetty, The Girlfriend isn’t one of her usual commercial entertainers. It’s taking some time to pick up the pace, with only 18% budget recovery so far. Scroll below for the day 4 collection!

The Girlfriend Box Office Collection Day 4

According to estimates, The Girlfriend added around 1 crore to the kitty on its first Monday. It suffered a 25% drop in collection compared to 1.33 crore garnered on the opening day. The word-of-mouth is positive, as Rashmika Mandanna‘s exploration of toxic relationships has struck chords with the audience. With discounted tickets on Tuesday, it should witness a good jump in earnings today.

The overall box office collection in India stands around 7.43 crores net. Including taxes, the gross total lands at 8.76 crores.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1: 1.33 crores

Day 2: 2.40 crores

Day 3: 2.70 crores

Day 4: 1 crore*

Total: 7.43 crores

The Girlfriend Budget Recovery

According to reports, Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend is mounted on a budget of 42 crores. In four days, it has revived only 18% of the estimated investments. The romantic drama must pick up the pace, as it still needs around 35 crores to achieve the breakeven stage. The hit verdict looks out of reach at this point.

The Girlfriend Box Office Summary Day 4

Budget: 42 crores

India net: 7.43 crores

India gross: 8.76 crores

Budget recovery: 18%

Overseas gross: 3.5 crores

Worldwide gross: 12.26 crores

More about the Telugu romantic drama

The Girlfriend is directed by Rahul Ravindran. The supporting cast also features Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, Koushik Mahata, and Rao Ramesh, among others. It was released in theatres worldwide on November 7, 2025.

