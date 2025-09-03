Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps has crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office, inching closer to another MCU movie’s global haul. It is on track to beat this Ant-Man film, and this might be the last Marvel movie it surpasses worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps at the worldwide box office

The movie collected $5 million on its sixth weekend at the domestic box office. Adding the Labor Day cume, the film’s domestic box office collection reached $266.4 million. It is the sixth highest-grossing film of the year domestically and is on track to beat Sinners to crack the top five highest-grossers of the year.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ international box office collection is almost the same as its domestic collection. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the movie collected $241.39 million after six weekends. Allied to the domestic cume, the MCU movie’s worldwide collection is $507.8 million. It is right behind Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning as the 8th highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year.

Here’s the latest breakdown of the film’s worldwide collection

North America – $266.4 million

International – $241.4 million

Worldwide – $507.8 million

On track to beat Ant-Man

2015’s Ant-Man is the first film in the Ant-Man franchise and Paul Rudd‘s MCU debut. It is the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise, collecting over $519.3 million worldwide. As The Fantastic Four: First Steps is tracking to earn $520 million in its global run, it has the chance to beat Ant-Man.

According to media reports, Ant-Man was made on a budget of $130 million, and it needed $325 million to break even. Therefore, with a worldwide collection of $519.3 million, the film gained a profit of around $194.3 million. However, First Steps had a budget of $200 million, and its break-even target was $500 million; thus, the 2025 film is just beginning to make profits. Regarding ROI, First Steps will not be able to beat Ant-Man.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in the theaters on July 25 and is the highest-grossing MCU movie of the year.

