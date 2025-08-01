The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the latest Marvel superhero outing, has received a strong critical response and opened impressively at the box office, both domestically and internationally. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed nearly $250 million worldwide, already surpassing the $168 million lifetime total of the 2015 reboot, Fantastic Four.

Until now, the highest-grossing Fantastic Four movie is the 2005 version, which grossed $333.5 million globally. First Steps is on track to surpass that figure, given its current momentum, but that alone isn’t the real milestone. The bigger question is: how much does it need to earn to break even or make a profit at the box office? Read on to find out.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Needs To Earn This Much To Break Even

According to a report by Variety, the film was made on a budget of over $200 million. Following the general box office rule that a movie needs to earn about 2.5 times its production budget to break even, First Steps would need to gross approximately $500 million globally. As of now, it’s already halfway there, and if positive word-of-mouth and buzz continue in the coming days and weeks, the film is likely to turn a profit.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Box Office Summary

Domestic: $150.9 million

International: $99 million

Worldwide: $249.9 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Plot & Cast

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world. It also features Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Mark Gatiss, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson in key supporting roles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Rotten Tomatoes Score & IMDb Rating

The film currently holds an 86% critics’ score and an even higher 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Benefitting from rock-solid cast chemistry and clad in appealingly retro 1960s design, this crack at The Fantastic Four does Marvel’s First Family justice.” On IMDb, it has a user rating of 7.4/10.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps Trailer

