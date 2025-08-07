The Fantastic Four: First Steps is going steady at the domestic box office at #1. It has crossed the $200 million milestone and surpassed two superhero movies in North America. The movie collected more than $350 million at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The MCU movie is less than $10 million away from surpassing Black Widow worldwide. The future of this latest movie is no different from the other MCU movies. They have been performing underwhelmingly at the cinemas, and the F4 movie is also down that path. It is an essential movie in the MCU and Avengers: Doomsday. More and more people are losing interest in the Marvel movies, and by the time Doomsday releases, it is unlikely that it will recreate the same magic as Endgame. However, fans are excited for the return of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Hiddleston.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ box office collection on day 12 in North America

Based on Box Office Mojo data, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $6.3 million on its second Tuesday, the biggest ever for the film. It went down by -55.6% from last Tuesday and has earned the sixth biggest second Tuesday of the year. It is below Superman, Lilo & Stitch, Sinners, A Minecraft Movie, and Jurassic World Rebirth. The film has hit the $207.9 million cume at the North American box office.

Check out the biggest second Tuesdays of the year

Superman – $10.1 million Lilo & Stitch – $8.5 million A Minecraft Movie – $7.5 million Sinners – $6.9 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $6.9 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $6.3 million

Surpasses Thor: Dark World and Batman Begins

First Steps might be declining at the box office, but it still holds strong since no major releases exist. It is good for the film to beat other superhero movies to create positive word-of-mouth. The MCU movie has beaten Christopher Nolan’s first film in the Dark Knight trilogy, Batman Begins. It was released in 2005 and featured Christian Bale in the titular role with Liam Neeson and Cillian Murphy in crucial roles. According to reports, it is one of the most influential movies of the 2000s and collected $206.8 million domestically.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has also beaten Thor: Dark World, the second film in the Thor franchise. It collected $206.3 million domestically. The F4 film surpassed Thor 2 and Batman Begins, which are box office successes. Hopefully, First Steps will also be a box office success at the end of its run.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, released on July 25, needs less than $30 million to cross the $400 million mark worldwide. Its global total is $378.3 million now.

Box Office Summary

North America – $208.0 million

International – $170.3 million

Worldwide – $378.3 million

