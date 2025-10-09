Vera Farmiga is a renowned Hollywood actress known for her versatility and emotionally grounded performances. She is adored in the role of Lorraine Warren, and her latest film, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is breaking records in the franchise. It has emerged as her highest-grossing film ever worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Vera gained recognition with Down to the Bone, gaining critical appreciation for her realistic performance. Other than the Conjuring movies, some of her notable works include Up in the Air [earned Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress], The Departed, The Judge, and Orphan. The actress has also ventured into directing, with her directorial debut in Higher Ground, released in 2011.

The Conjuring: Last Rites at the worldwide box office

The Conjuring: Last Rites collected $491K on this discounted Tuesday, a decline of 34.9% from last Tuesday. The film will lose further theaters this week as Ton: Ares will be released; thus, sales for this horror flick will decline further. The domestic total of the movie is $168.76 million, and allied to the $291.4 million overseas cume, the worldwide collection of Vera Farmiga’s film is $460.16 million.

Emerges as Vera Farmiga’s highest-grossing film ever

According to The Numbers, The Conjuring 4 is now the highest-grossing film in Vera Farmiga‘s career. It has surpassed the MonsterVerse flick Godzilla: King of the Monsters to achieve this amazing feat. It is the sequel to Godzilla and the third film in the MonsterVerse.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters collected $387.3 million at the worldwide box office. It enjoyed the status of Vera Farmiga’s highest-grosser since 2019, but not anymore. The Conjuring 4 has now dethroned it as the actress’s biggest blockbuster. It will remain her greatest hit for quite some time. The film will also cross the $500 million mark worldwide, a first in the actress’ career.

Top 5 highest-grossing films of Vera Farmiga worldwide

The Conjuring: Last Rites – $460.1 million Godzilla: King of the Monsters – $387.3 million The Conjuring 2 – $322.8 million The Conjuring – $320.4 million The Departed – $292.1 million

Box office summary of The Conjuring: Last Rites

North America – $168.7 million

International – $291.4 million

Worldwide – $460.1 million

