The latest entry in The Conjuring Universe, The Conjuring: Last Rites, is nearing the end of its eighth week in theatres, and fans are already wondering whether another installment is on the cards.

While that remains to be seen, Michael Chaves’ blockbuster horror film has displayed a stellar box office performance, having grossed $487.1 million worldwide, making it the eleventh-highest-grossing title of 2025 (per Box Office Mojo).

Currently, Last Rites trails behind Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 2005 romantic actioner Mr. & Mrs. Smith and needs to earn less than $200K to overtake it. The Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson-led supernatural hit is also closing in on Sam Raimi’s fantasy adventure Oz the Great and Powerful. But how much more does it need to surpass that milestone, and can it pull it off? Let’s break down the numbers.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Oz the Great and Powerful – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo data, here’s how the two films currently stack up at the global box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $176.8 million

International: $310.3 million

Worldwide: $487.1 million

Oz the Great and Powerful – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $234.9 million

International: $258.4 million

Worldwide: $493.3 million

Based on the above figures, Last Rites is currently trailing Sam Raimi’s fantasy hit by around $6.2 million in worldwide earnings. However, with the Halloween season naturally boosting horror titles, Michael Chaves’ film still has a fair chance of closing the gap and surpassing this milestone. The final box office outcome should be clear soon.

How Much More Does The Conjuring: Last Rites Need To Overtake The Fantastic Four: First Steps?

As of now, Marvel’s acclaimed superhero film The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($521.9 million) ranks as the tenth-highest-grossing movie of 2025, with The Conjuring: Last Rites trailing just behind it. With a current global total of $487.1 million, Last Rites would need to earn around $34.8 million more to surpass the Marvel movie, a target that appears difficult to achieve at this stage. Still, with its theatrical run ongoing, the final numbers could hold a few surprises.

What Is The Conjuring: Last Rites About?

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: One Battle After Another North America Box Office Day 32: Less Than $5M Away From Beating This 2025 Horror Hit!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News