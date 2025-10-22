Maddock Films has done it again! The craze for their horror-comedy universe lives on as Thamma has made a rocking start at the box office. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic outing has knocked down Saiyaara to clock the 5th highest global opening of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the detailed report!

Thamma Overseas Box Office Day 1

It was very well known that Nawazuddin Siddiqui co-starrer would perform well at the domestic box office. The release date was very well strategised, coinciding with Diwali, plus there were limited releases. But Thamma also brought in good earnings overseas. On day 1, the romantic horror comedy collected an estimated 2.30 crore gross internationally.

Knocks down Saiyaara worldwide on opening day

At the domestic box office, Aditya Sarpotdar’s film has accumulated 25.11 crore net on day 1, which is about 29.62 crores in gross earnings.

Combined with the overseas total, the worldwide opening of Thamma comes to 31.92 crore gross. The romantic horror-comedy has axed Saiyaara to score the 5th highest opening of 2025 of Bollywood globally.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

War 2: 79.95 crores Sikandar: 54.29 crores Chhaava: 50.05 crores Housefull 5: 39.84 crores Thamma: 31.92 crores Saiyaara: 29.96 crores Raid 2: 26.05 crores Sitaare Zameen Par: 20 crores Sky Force: 19.55 crores Jolly LLB 3: 19.45 crores

It is to be noted that Thamma has also registered the biggest opening for a Bollywood romantic film in 2025 by surpassing Saiyaara. It would be now interesting to see if Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer beats Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda’s blockbuster in the first three days of its box office run.

Thamma Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 1

India net: 25.11 crores

India gross: 29.62 crores

Overseas gross – 2.30 crores

Worldwide gross – 31.92 crores

