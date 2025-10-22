Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in key roles, will soon end its day 2 at the Indian box office, and the early trends are already out. After a fantastic start on the board, the film remained strong on the second day and is on track to hit the first milestone of 50 crore net. In the meantime, it has already emerged as Ayushmann’s highest-grossing film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Thamma pulls off a strong score on day 2

On the opening day, the latest Bollywood romantic horror comedy entertainer exceeded expectations and clocked a solid 25.11 crores. It pulled off a perfect Diwali start, and the momentum continued even on the second day. Wednesday started with 10% morning occupancy. In the afternoon shows, it jumped up to 29%. In the evening shows, it jumped again up to 32%. While the reports for night shows are yet to come, it has been learned that there has been significant growth all across the country.

Backed by good occupancy in evening and night shows, Thamma had another strong day, as estimates suggest a score of 17-19 crores on day 2. Overall, it has amassed 42.11-44.11 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 25.11 crores

Day 2 – 17-19 crores

Total – 42.11-44.11 crores

Becomes Ayushmann Khurrana’s 8th highest-grosser at the Indian box office!

With 42.11-44.11 crores already in the kitty, Thamma has become Ayushmann Khurrana’s 8th highest-grossing film at the Indian box office in just 48 hours. In the meantime, it surpassed Vicky Donor (40.01 crores) and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (41.9 crores). The next target is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (62.5 crores).

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana (net):

Dream Girl – 139.7 crores Badhaai Ho – 136.8 crores Bala – 116.38 crores Dream Girl 2 – 105 crores AndhaDhun – 72.5 crores Article 15 – 63.05 crores Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 62.5 crores Thamma – 42.11-44.11 crores (2 days) Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – 41.9 crores Vicky Donor – 40.01 crores

