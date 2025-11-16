Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna have added another successful outing to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Thamma, co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is now a plus affair, minting profits at the Indian box office. Scroll below for a detailed day 26 report!

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 26

Aditya Sarpotdar’s directorial is now also facing competition from De De Pyaar De 2, apart from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Haq, and other rivals. Despite the obstacles, it witnessed a 75% jump on the fourth Saturday.

According to estimates, Thamma added 35 lakhs to the kitty on day 26. With that, the overall box office collection in India has surged to 155.84 crore net, approximately 183.89 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown:

Week 1: 123.25 crores (10 days)

(10 days) Week 2: 26.35 crores

Week 3: 5.69 crores

Day 25: 20 lakhs

Day 26: 35 lakhs

Total: 155.84 crores

Thamma is a box office success!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna‘s romantic horror-comedy is reportedly mounted on a budget of 140 crores, including P&A. The makers have already recovered their estimated investments and have registered returns of 15.84 crores in 26 days. Thamma is officially a plus affair at the Indian box office.

Set to surpass Sikandar worldwide!

Including the 26.25 crore gross from the overseas markets, the worldwide total of Thamma currently stands at 210.14 crore gross. It is now all set to surpass Salman Khan’s Sikandar (211.34 crores) and emerge as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 worldwide.

Thamma Box Office Summary (26 days)

Budget: 140 crores

India net: 155.84 crores

ROI: 11.31%

India gross: 183.89 crores

Overseas gross: 26.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 210.14 crores

Verdict: Plus

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

