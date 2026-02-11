Nithish Sahadev’s directorial Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil is a massive success. It was the only Tamil film in January to attain success, but is now facing competition from With Love. The theatrical journey of Jiiva starrer is about to end, but with staggering profits of over 200%. Scroll below for a detailed day 27 report!

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Box Office Collection Day 27

According to Sacnilk, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil collected 7 lakh on day 27. It saw an impressive 250% jump compared to 2 lakh garnered on the fourth Monday, thanks to the discounted ticket prices. Thambi Ramaiah and Ilavarasu starrer is also releasing on OTT tomorrow, which would further reduce the footfalls.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 29.96 crore after 27 days. Jiiva starrer is all set to cross the 30 crore mark today, which will be another notable milestone. Including GST, the gross total has come to 35.35 crore.

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Week 1 (8-day) – 19.75 crore

Week 2 – 7.34 crore

Week 3 – 2.42 crore

Day 23 – 8 lakh

Day 24 – 13 lakh

Day 25 – 15 lakh

Day 26 – 2 lakh

Day 27 – 7 lakh

Total – 29.96 crore

Set to cross 200% returns!

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil was made on an estimated budget of 10 crore. In 27 days, the makers have registered profits of 199.6%. With another 4 lakhs in the kitty, it will cross 200% in returns. A super-hit box office run!

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 27

Budget – 10 crore

India net – 29.96 crore

ROI – 19.96 crore

ROI% – 199.6%

India gross – 35.35 crore

Overseas gross – 3.2 crore

Worldwide gross – 38.55 crore

Verdict – Super Hit

