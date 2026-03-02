Radhika Sarathkumar’s Tamil comedy drama Thaai Kizhavi is roaring loud at the Indian box office. Sivakumar Murugesan’s directorial opened to positive reviews from critics and has already emerged as the 4th highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. That’s not it; it has already scored the 3rd highest opening weekend of this year in Kollywood. Scroll below for the day 3 box office update!

Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collection Day 3

The ticket windows in Tamil cinema are congested due to multiple releases. But it’s safe to say Sivakarthikeyan‘s production is the audience’s leading choice. As per Sacnilk, Thaai Kizhavi collected 6.15 crore on day 3. It saw another jump of 23% compared to 5 crore garnered on the previous day.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office comes to 13.8 crore net. Although unconfirmed, it is made on a controlled budget of under 10 crore, which has been recovered during the opening weekend. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 16.28 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 2.65 crore

Day 2: 5 crore

Day 3: 6.15 crore

Total – 13.8 crore

Records the 3rd-highest opening weekend of 2026 in Kollywood!

Radhika Sarathkumar starrer packed an impressive opening weekend. It surpassed Vaa Vathiyaar by a considerable margin to enter the top 3 opening-weekend collections of 2026 in Tamil cinema. The comedy drama, however, remained below Parasakthi and Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil.

Check out the top 5 highest opening weekends in Tamil cinema in 2026 (net earnings):

Parasakthi: 22.65 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 15.15 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 13.8 crore Vaa Vaathiyaar: 7.54 crore With Love: 6.28 crore

Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 13.8 crore

India gross: 16.28 crore

Overseas gross: 5 crore

Worldwide gross: 21.28 crore.

