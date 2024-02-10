Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opened at 7.02 crore at the box office, and it has entered the list of top openers of Valentine’s week releases in the last 13 years. Since 2011, 17 films have been released during Valentine’s Week, and TBMAUJ is among the top 10 opening films of Valentine’s Week.

However, this might not be a very welcoming move for TBMAUJ since most of the films released during Valentine’s Week have not earned a hit status. In fact, even in the top 10 openers, some films flopped at the box office, including Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon‘s robot romance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya collected 63.81% less than the highest Valentine’s Week opener, Gully Boy, which collected 19.40 crore on its opening day. TBMAUJ’s opening day number is 325.45% higher than the lowest opening Valentine’s week film Badhaai Do, which opened at 1.65 crore.

Lowest Valentine’s Week Opener

The lowest Valentine’s week opener is a 2019 film titled Amavas, which collected only 75 lakh on its opening day. The film was released on February 8, 2019, and starred Sachiin Joshi and Nargis Fakhri.

Last Valentine Release

However, talking about the popular films, the lowest Valentine’s Week opener was the last Valentine’s Week release in 2022. In 2023, no film was released during Valentine’s Week. However, in 2022, it was Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do, released on February 11, 2022, and earned only 1.65 crore on its opening day. The lowest Valentine opener after Amavas!

Only Four Hits!

In the last 13 years, 17 films have been released in Valentine’s Week, and only four have been clean hits. These four films are also on the list of top openers of Valentine’s Week. These four films are ABCD, Jolly LLB 2, Padma, and Gully Boy.

Here is the list of the top 10 openers of Valentine’s Week in the last 13 years.

1. Gully Boy (2019) – 19.40 crore

2. Gunday (2014) – 15.50 crore

3. Jolly LLB 2 (2017) – 13.20 crore

4. Love Aaj Kal (2020) – 12.40 crore

5. Roy (2015) – 10.40 crore

6. PadMan (2018) – 10.26 crore

7. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 crore

8. Special 26 (2013) – 7 crore

9. Malang (2020) – 6.71 crore

10. ABCD – Any Body Can Dance (2013) – 5.5 crore

Apart from these ten films, seven more have been released since 2011, tapping on the opportunity of Valentine’s Day, and here is how they fared on the opening day.

2011 – Patiala House – 4.50 crore

2012 – Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu – 5.25 crore

2014 – Hasee Toh Phasee – 4.25 crore

2016 – Fitoor – 3.61 crore

2016 – Sanam Re – 5.04 crore

2019 – Amavas – 0.75 crore

2020 – Shikara – 1.20 crore

2022 – Badhaai Do – 1.65 crore

