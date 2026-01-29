Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s Tere Ishk Mein has opened with a bang on Netflix. After winning hearts in the theaters, the romantic drama opened to In its debut week, the film managed to nail 3 major records, proving that the Dhanush-Aanand L Rai magic is still very much alive.

Trending In 18 Countries

While the romantic drama is the most viewed non-English film of the last week on Netflix, globally, it has secured a spot in the list of top 10 trending non-English films in 18 countries: UK, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, India, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Malaysia, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, UAE, and Australia. Out of these, the fim secured the number 1 spot in 6 countries.

Tere Ishk Mein OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from January 19 – 25, 2026, Tere Ishk Mein, in its debut week of streaming, garnered a viewership of 3.8 million on Netflix against 10.5 million viewing hours and secured the top spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

Tere Ishk Mein Hits 3 OTT Records!

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s romantic drama has hit three major records with its opening week viewership on Netflix. Check them out.

Best Bollywood Debut Of 2026

Tere Ishk Mein is officially the biggest opening Indian film on Netflix in 2026 so far, surpassing De De Pyaar De 2’s 3.5 million views.

Enters Top 10 Indian Film Debuts (2025-2026)

The film has successfully entered the list of the Top 10 Netflix debuts by Indian films that arrived on the platform in 2025-2026.

Double Dominance For Dhanush

With Idli Kadai already securing a spot in the list of the top 10 viewership for Indian films in their debut weeks on Netflix, and Tere Ishk Mein also entering the list, Dhanush is the only Indian actor to hold two spots in the list.

Check out the top 10 debut week viewership of Indian films on Netflix in 2025-2026. These films arrived on Netflix as a direct release or after a theatrical run.

Jewel Thief (2025): 7.8 Million Pushpa 2 (2025): 5.2 Million Raid 2 (2025): 5.6 Million Idli Kadai (2025): 5.2 Million Sikandar (2025): 5.1 Million HIT 3 (2025): 4.2 Million Dhoom Dhaam (2025)| Jaat (2025): 4.1 Million Nadaaniyan (2025): 3.9 Million Tere Ishk Mein (2026): 3.8 Million Saiyaara (2025): 3.7 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

