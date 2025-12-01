Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein is enjoying a fantastic run at the Indian box office. There’s no significant competition until the arrival of Dhurandhar on December 5, 2025, and the romantic drama is making the most of it. It has now emerged as the 6th highest romantic grosser of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 4 early trends!

Passes the Monday test!

In its opening weekend, Aanand L Rai’s directorial surpassed expectations. So, a higher-than-routine drop was expected on the first Monday. As per early trends, Tere Ishk Mein earned 9-10 crores on day 4. It maintained a steady hold with around 37-43% drop compared to 15.81 crores garnered on the opening Friday.

The overall box office collection will land around 62.20-63.20 crores net after 4 days. So far, Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer is the leading choice of the audience. It would be interesting to see how well it holds with the arrival of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar on Friday.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection in India:

Day 1: 15.81 crores

Day 2: 17.32 crores

Day 3: 20.07 crores

Day 4: 9-10 crores (estimates)

Total: 62.20-63.20 crores

Beats 3 Bollywood romantic grossers of 2025!

The spree of success continued despite the drop on Monday. Tere Ishk Mein surpassed Param Sundari, Metro In Dino, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to emerge as the 5th highest-grossing romantic film of 2025 in Bollywood. That too, in only 4 days, which is terrific!

Check out the box office collection of romantic Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection):

Saiyaara: 337.69 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 85.76 crores* De De Pyaar De 2: 84.05 crores* Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 62.20-63.20 crores (estimates) Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 57.48 crores Metro In Dino: 56.3 crores Param Sundari: 54.85 crores Dhadak 2: 24.24 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crores

