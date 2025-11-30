Kriti Sanon and Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein has concluded its opening weekend at the box office. Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama has achieved its first big milestone by crossing the 50 crore mark. It is now all set to beat Janhvi Kapoor & Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari. Scroll below for the day 3 early trends!

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Day 3 Early Estimates

According to early trends, Tere Ishk Mein earned 19-20 crores on day 3, all languages included. It witnessed around 10-15% growth from 17.32 crores garnered on Saturday. There’s competition from De De Pyaar De 2, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and other ongoing releases. But the Luv Films and T-Series’ production is the #1 choice of the audience.

The overall box office collection in India concludes around 52.13-53.13 crores after 3 days. Tere Ishk Mein has comfortably crossed the 50 crore milestone! All eyes are now on the Monday test after a fantastic first weekend.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 15.81 crores

Day 2: 17.32 crores

Day 3: 19-20 crores (estimates)

Total: 52.13-53.13 crores

Set to become the 7th highest Bollywood romantic grosser of 2025

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon starrer surpassed the lifetime collection of Dhadak 2 within the first 45 hours of its theatrical release. On day 4, the romantic drama will beat Param Sundari and officially emerge as the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood romantic film of 2025.

Take a look at the box office collection of romantic Bollywood films of 2025 (India net collection):

Saiyaara: 337.69 crores Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 85.76 crores* De De Pyaar De 2: 84.05 crores* Bhool Chuk Maaf: 74.81 crores Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 57.48 crores Metro In Dino: 56.3 crores Param Sundari: 54.85 crores Tere Ishk Mein: 52.13-53.13 crores (estimates) Dhadak 2: 24.24 crores Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 12.25 crores

