Tenet Box Ofice: Christopher Nolan’s film was expected to take an opening of 4-5 crores on its first day. However, this didn’t quite turn out to be the case as the film fell below expectations. The collections were in fact in that range over the entire weekend, which is not something that was expected out of a biggie like this.

At the least, one looked forward to an opening weekend in the range of 15-18 crores. However, looks like that won’t even be the lifetime number for Tenet which was the much-awaited big-ticket film for the Indian box office as well. While one of the factors is of course apprehension amongst audiences to step out of home, the fact that there wasn’t much growth either over the weekend indicates that even the film as a whole hasn’t worked in India.

Even globally actually, the Christopher Nolan directed film had fetched mixed reviews. As a matter of fact in its home country US too it hadn’t done quite well, though overseas it was still better. However, the growth wasn’t there either beyond the first week. The complicated plot and a complex narrative meant that a larger section of audiences didn’t quite catch fancy of this ‘high on science’ film, despite loads of thrills and action involved.

All in all, Tenet has underperformed in a major way and one now waits to see which is the next biggie that arrives at theatres and brings in some sort of resurgence.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

