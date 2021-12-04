Ahan Shetty’s launchpad Tadap has taken a fine start at the box office. While it was predicted in this column that the Sajid Nadiadwala production had the potential to take a start in the range of 3-4 crores, the film has done better by bringing in 4.25 crores* on its first day.

Even before the pandemic, this would have been a decent start but what makes it better is that the situation is not yet normal and audiences are yet to get used to start watching films in theatres again rather than the comfort of their homes.

After Tiger Shroff, Ahan Shetty starrer Tadap is the second such instance of a good start for a star kid on his debut and incidentally both have been backed by Nadiadwala Grandson. In case of Heropanti it was Sabbir Khan at the helm of affairs and now a much experienced director Milan Luthria has ensured that the dramatic affair finds an opening at least. The promotion and marketing had done its job while Pritam’s music played a big role as well in lending a good start to Tadap.

Reports for the film are decent to good and that should ensure that there is at least fair growth over rest of the weekend. As long as 15 crores mark is crossed by the film before the weekdays kickstart, it would be fair enough platform that would be built. From there on it would be content that would do the talking.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

