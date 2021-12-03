Theatres may have remained close for a good part of the last 20 months but Abhishek Bachchan made sure that he continues to entertain the audience right through with a number of original movies and web series on various OTT platforms. The Big Bull was his last digital release and prior to that he was seen in ensemble affair Ludo.

Then of course there was a biggie Breathe: Into The Shadows which was the first ever instance of a major star being seen in a web original.

Now he is arriving in Bob Biswas which was again designed as a theatrical release but it is now making it straight to the OTT. Though it could well have arrived in theatres itself considering they are now open, the deal was struck with ZEE5 earlier on itself and hence there wasn’t any backing off. For the premium OTT channel with one of the widest spread across the country, it’s a great acquisition this season which would also see the arrival of Antim – The Final Truth later this month.

It had to be seen though that how big does Bob Biswas turn out to be on the OTT. After all, The Big Bull was much hyped due to its comparisons with Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and hence had found quite some eyeballs. Though Bob Biswas may not see a similar opening, it could well do better than Ludo due to a far more commercial appeal. As for Breathe: Into The Shadows, it was in a web series format but then was buoyed by the success of the first season and was also premiered across the globe.

In that aspect, Bob Biswas is more of a native affair and hence at least to begin with, its best chances would be to start well in India and then grow further on the basis of word of mouth to earn a much wider reach for itself.

