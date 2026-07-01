Supergirl Worldwide Box Office: How Much is Needed To Beat The Marvels?(Photo Credit –Facebook/JioHotstar)



The DCU movie Supergirl is going to be a disaster, and the makers and viewers already understand that. However, it could still achieve minor box-office success. It must be trying hard to avoid the same fate as The Marvels from the MCU. The Marvels became the MCU’s lowest-grossing movie, even though it had crossed a major global mark. As a female-led superhero movie and competitor to Marvel, it should aim to beat the lowest-grossing MCU flick. But how much must it earn to beat The Marvels worldwide? Scroll below for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

The Milly Alcock starrer is witnessing poor collections at the box office in North America. It is struggling to hit $50 million at the domestic box office. The movie collected $2.9 million on its first Monday alone. It dropped by 63.3% from Sunday, and in 4 days, the movie’s domestic total has hit $40 million.

Supergirl at the worldwide box office

Supergirl not only failed to attract viewers in North America but also disappointed audiences overseas. Despite Superman‘s success last year, his cousin is not doing well at all worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, the movie collected just $27.7 million internationally on its opening weekend. Allied to domestic cume, the worldwide collection is $67.7 million. It is expected to cross $100 million this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $40.0 million

International – $27.7 million

Worldwide – $67.7 million

How much is needed to beat MCU’s biggest flop, The Marvels, worldwide?

The Marvels was released in 2023, and it emerged as the biggest flop in the MCU. It collected $206.1 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. Supergirl needs a massive 204.4% jump at the global box office to officially surpass The Marvels. Judging by the current condition of Supergirl, it would be a miracle if it even crosses the $200 million milestone worldwide. Therefore, the road to beating The Marvels will be quite hard.

More about Supergirl

Supergirl follows Kara Zor-El as she joins forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice when an unexpected adversary strikes too close to home. Supergirl was released on June 26.

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