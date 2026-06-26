Supergirl North America Box Office: Opening Weekend Update (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Supergirl is the latest DC release, set to take on Disney’s Toy Story 5 during its second weekend at the box office in North America. The Milly Alcock starrer is expected to beat Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s debut weekend, but will it be able to usurp the #1 spot from Toy Story 5 in the domestic box office rankings? Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much is Supergirl tracking to earn in its opening weekend at the North American box office?

According to media reports, the DC movie is tracking to open with modest numbers at the North American box office. The film is currently tracking to earn between $45 million and $50 million in its opening weekend across around 3,600 theaters in North America. Meanwhile, early projections indicated it could debut above the $50 million mark domestically.

Tracking to beat Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s domestic opening weekend

According to Deadline’s report, Supergirl is tracking to open around The Flash’s debut weekend in North America. For the uninitiated, The Flash grossed $55 million at its domestic debut in 2023. However, it will comfortably outperform Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’s $27.4 million debut and Shazam! Fury of Gods’ $30.1 million. Both films underperformed at the box office.

Toy Story 5 still poses a threat

Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 5 opened at #1 at the domestic box office. It remains at #1 in its first week. According to the report, Toy Story 5 is tracking to earn between $88 million and $96 million in its second weekend, which is almost double what Supergirl is tracking to earn in its debut weekend. Therefore, the DC movie will not debut at the top spot in the domestic box office rankings.

More about Supergirl

The Milly Alcock starrer will also open far below the $125 million domestic debut of Superman. Globally, the movie is tracking to earn between $80 million and $90 million in its opening weekend. Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, joins forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice when an unexpected adversary strikes too close to home. Supergirl has been released in theaters on June 26.

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