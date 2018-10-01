Sui Dhaaga Box Office Collections: Enters The List Of Top 10 Weekend Grossers Of 2018!

Varun Dhawan-Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga is performing well at the ticket windows. Produced by YRF and directed by Sharat Katariya, subject of the movie revolves around the Make In India theme which promotes entrepreneurship in rural and semi-urban areas. With rave reviews coming its way, movie gathered momentum and posted a good total of 36.60 crores in three days.

With the collection 36.60 crores, Sui Dhaaga made an entry to the list of top 10 highest weekend grosser of 2018. Currently it stands at 10th position on list thus eliminating Veere Di Wedding, which occupied last position with weekend collection of 36.52 crores, by marginal difference.

Talking about this year’s top weekend grossers, Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju tops the list with the staggering collection of 120.06 crores. Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju was boasted of huge buzz but the way it collected was something unexpected. Padmaavat holds the second position with a hefty collection of 114 crores over its 4 day extended weekend. The movie directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was in news due to controversy revolving around the portrayal of Rani Padmani, also known as Padmaavati.

Despite of various protests and shows cancellation, movie collected stupendously during weekend. Coming to third, Race 3 backs the position with superb weekend collection of 106.47 crores. The most and foremost reason behind movie’s performance was Salman Khan. Upon its release, movie received negative feedbacks from critics and audiences alike but Salmaniacs made it possible to achieve it good total.