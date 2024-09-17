Punjabi star Babbu Mann has once again proved why his star power is unparalleled in the Punjabi film industry. The actor’s upcoming movie, Sucha Soorma, will be released on September 20, 2024. The advance booking window for the movie was opened recently, and needless to say, it has created a frenzy among fans.

Talking about the same, Sucha Soorma went on to sell 10K tickets rapidly within just 24 hours of the advance ticket window. Well, needless to say, this is a massive achievement for the makers of the Babbu Mann starrer. The film, for now, is showing all signs of becoming a super hit at the box office.

One of the fans reacted to the news and stated, “blockbuster on the way” while another fan said, “Legend Babbu Maan.” A netizen added, “First day first show in Brampton.” While a user wrote in Punjabi, “True warrior Ustad Babbu Mann.”

Meanwhile, talking about Sucha Soorma, it has been directed by Amitoj Mann. Apart from Babbu Mann, Sucha Soorma also stars Sameksha Oswal, Suvinder Vicky, Sarabjit Cheema, Mahabir Bhullar, Gurinder Makna, Gurpreet Toti, Gurpreet Ratol, and Jagjeet Bajwa. While Inderjit Bansal has worked as a DOP in the movie, the music has been composed by Inder Bawra. The film revolves around the 100-year-old legend of Sucha Soorma, a rebel who was torn between loyalty and honor.

Sucha Soorma is also creating a history of sorts in the Punjwood industry. Such is the craze for Babbu Mann in the movie, that his fans have taken the responsibility of promoting the movie relentlessly themselves. Yes, you heard that right! Babbu’s fans have been creating posters and spreading the word about the movie everywhere. This kind of fan-based promotion is seen rarely in the Punjabi film industry. Well, we are now not surprised with the humongous response that Sucha Soorma has received with its advance ticket bookings.

