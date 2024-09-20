Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 is still rattling the cash registers at the box office, and how! It enjoyed a phenomenal Week 5. The movie dethroned Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to become the highest-grossing Hindi movie of all time. However, it did witness a slight dip on its 5th Thursday but will soon achieve the 600 crore target.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 36

Stree 2 earned 1.80 crore on its 5th Thursday. This was a significant dip as this was the first time that the collections went below the 2 crore mark on Week 5. The total collection of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer now comes to 589.90 crore. The total Week 5 collection of Stree 2 comes to 25.72 crore.

Stree 2 Box Office Breakdown

Friday: 3.60 crore Saturday: 5.55 crore Sunday: 6.85 crore Monday: 3.17 crore Tuesday: 2.65 crore Wednesday: 2.10 crore Thursday: 1.80 crore

The National Cinema Day To Benefit Stree 2?

Today (September 20) marks National Cinema Day, and all the tickets in the central Indian theatrical chains are priced at Rs 99. This might benefit the box office collections of Stree 2. This might boost the collection of the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer movie, and it might also achieve its coveted 600 crore target in the coming days. Apart from this, Stree 2 does not have any significant competition at the box office except for the Jr NTR starrer Devara, which will release on September 27, 2024.

About Stree 2

The movie has been directed by Amar Kaushik. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparkshakti Khurrana. The movie has cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Tamannaah Bhatia.

