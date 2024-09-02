Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 (Early Trends): Finally The Storm Settles With 70% Drop

Finally its a calmness after the storm settles as Stree 2 drops massively on the third Monday. After roaring on the third Sunday with a massive 22.10 crore, the horror-comedy witnessed a huge drop of almost 70% at the box office. And it seems like the film is finally ready for a decline.

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 19

On the 19th day, September 2, the third Monday, Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao‘s film has earned in the range of 6.5 – 7.5 crore according to the early trends, which is a considerable drop from the previous day.

The horror-comedy earned 48.75 crore over the third weekend registering the biggest third weekend collection in the history of the Indian Cinema. In fact it also turned into the second fastest 500 crore film at the Hindi box office after Jawan.

500 Crore Club Entry

Stree 2 entered the 500 crore club on the 18th day and earned 502.35 crore in total, staying behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan that earned 505.94 crore in 18 days. However, it is a milestone achievement for the horror-comedy Universe with the film setting huge records at the box office.

Stree 2 Box Office – Lowest Day

On the 19th day, the film witnessed its lowest day collection, which goes below the paid previews collection as well. The highest earning day for the film was the opening day itself, where the film earned 64.80 crore, including paid previews of a mammoth 9.40 crore.

Will it Surpass Jawan?

Stree 2, in its lifetime, stood at 502.35 crore, and with the added almost 6.5 to 7.5 crore, it would hit 508 – 508.50 crore after 19 days. It would be interesting to see if it crosses Jawan’s 640.42 crore. Looking at the massive drop, seems a tough and bumpy ride ahead!

