All eyes are on the bumper collections Stree 2 would add to its kitty today. Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film has enjoyed a glorious run so far and maintained a tremendous hold in the third week so far. Early trends are out and the horror-comedy flick lived upto the expectations. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

The Stree sequel has already been declared a super-duper hit at the box office. Made on a budget of 60 crores, Amar Kaushik’s directorial is playing in the 400 crore league. This weekend, it is expected to enter the 500 crore club and compete with Bollywood biggies like Gadar 2 and Jawan.

Stree 2 Day 17 Early Estimates

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao scored the highest Week 2 collections in Hindi cinema by surpassing Baahubali 2, Gadar 2, Jawan, Animal, The Kashmir Files, and PK, among others. That was hint enough that the film is nowhere close to slowing down, and many more surprises are in the kitty. It maintained a praise-worthy hold on the third Friday (9.25 crores), bringing in more earnings than day 15 (9.10 crores).

As per the early trends flowing in, Stree 2 has added box office collections in the range of 17-19 crores on day 17. This is excellent growth of around 83-105% compared to figures earned on the third Friday.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup below:

Day 0: 9.40 crores (paid previews)

(paid previews) Day 1: 55.40 crores

Day 2: 35.30 crores

Day 3: 45.70 crores

Day 4: 58.20 crores

Day 5: 38.40 crores

Day 6: 26.80 crores

Day 7: 20.40 crores

Day 8: 18.20 crores

Day 9: 19.30 crores

Day 10: 33.80 crores

Day 11: 40.75 crores

Day 12: 20.20 crores

Day 13: 12.25 crores

Day 14: 10.40 crores

Day 15: 9.10 crores

Day 16: 9.25 crores

Day 17: 17-19 crores

The overall collections after 17 days will land somewhere between 479.85-481.85 crores. The film only needs around 20 crores more for its official entry into the 500 crore club. Exciting times ahead!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Box Office: KGF Chapter 2 Clocked Highest Footfalls In Last 5 Years, Defeats Pushpa + Tanhaji’s Combined 4.5 Crores+ Admissions!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News