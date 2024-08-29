Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 continues to maintain a strong run with the initiation of the third week. It is the first time that the horror-comedy flick went below the 10 crore mark at the box office. But the drop remained minimal, which is good news. Scroll below for early estimates of day 15.

The Stree sequel has officially entered the third week at the box office. It enjoyed partial holidays on Monday and Tuesday due to Janmashtami and Dahi Handi celebrations. On Wednesday, the film maintained its strong momentum, bringing a little over 10 crore mark.

Stree 2 Box Office Day 15 Early Trends

On the third Tuesday, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao unfortunately broke its streak and missed the double-digit score. As per the early trends flowing in, Stree 2 added box office collections in the range of 8.50-9.50 crores on day 15. This is a drop of 18-9% compared to 10.40 crores earned on the second Wednesday.

The dip is quite minimal, and the horror-comedy flick has already accumulated way more than expected in its kitty.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of Stree 2 below:

Day 0: 9.40 crores (paid previews)

Day 1: 55.40 crores

Day 2: 35.30 crores

Day 3: 45.70 crores

Day 4: 58.20 crores

Day 5: 38.40 crores

Day 6: 26.80 crores

Day 7: 20.40 crores

Day 8: 18.20 crores

Day 9: 19.30 crores

Day 10: 33.80 crores

Day 11: 40.75 crores

Day 12: 20.20 crores

Day 13: 12.25 crores

Day 14: 10.40 crores

Day 15: 8.50-9.50 crores.

The overall box office collection at the Indian box office will land somewhere between 453-454 crores.

Stree 2 At The Worldwide Box Office

In the global arena, Amar Kaushik’s directorial is playing in the 600 crore club. It has also hit a century, with overseas earnings going 100 crores+ today.

Stree 2 (623.51 crores gross) now competes against Gadar 2 (685.19 crores gross) to become the ninth highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

