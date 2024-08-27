The Maddock Supernatural Universe has added its second success to the kitty with Stree 2. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the horror-comedy flick is playing in the 400 crore club and is set to achieve bigger heights in its lifetime. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 13.

The Stree sequel was released on Independence Day in a box office clash with Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein. Fans were looking forward to a clash of the titans, but unfortunately, it was a dud show from the other two films while Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s film shined bright!

Stree 2 Box Office Day 13 Early Trends

In 12 days, Amar Kaushik’s directorial has accumulated approximately 421.85 crores. It scored the biggest second Monday in Hindi cinema, leaving behind Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai and Baahubali 2 (Hindi). All eyes were set on how the horror-comedy fairs through the remaining days of the week, and so far, everything looks great!

As per the early trends flowing in, Stree 2 has added box office collections in the range of 12-14 crores on day 13. A routine drop was expected, but the film maintained a decent hold due to Dahi Handi celebrations in several parts of the country, especially Maharashtra.

Take a look at the day-wise breakup of Stree 2 below:

Day 0: 9.40 crores (paid previews)

Day 1: 55.40 crores

Day 2: 35.30 crores

Day 3: 45.70 crores

Day 4: 58.20 crores

Day 5: 38.40 crores

Day 6: 26.80 crores

Day 7: 20.40 crores

Day 8: 18.20 crores

Day 9: 19.30 crores

Day 10: 33.80 crores

Day 11: 40.75 crores

Day 12: 20.20 crores

Day 13: 14–16 crores

The overall collections after 13 days will land somewhere between 433.85-435.85 crores.

Stree 2 had been declared a super-duper hit affair at the box office. It is to be seen whether Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer will be able to beat the collections of Gadar 2 (525 crores), Pathaan (543.22 crores) and Animal (554 crores) in its lifetime.

