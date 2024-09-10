Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi, is doing exceptionally well at the cinemas. Since its release last month, the movie has been breaking and making records. It has crossed a significant milestone in Australia and is on the verge of beating Aamir Khan’s led PK in the region. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It was the sequel to the 2018 horror comedy. The movie is a part of the Maddock Films’ Supernatural Universe. This time, the gang went head to head with the headless ghost, aka Sarkata. Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee also reprised their roles in the latest sequel. Akshay Kumar joined the universe and is expected to have a much bigger role in the universe in the future. The film was packed with great humor and fantastic performances from the main cast.

Stree 2 has been performing well at the box office and has recently surpassed Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal’s lifetime collection of 554 crore in India. Meanwhile, in Australia also, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer horror flick is churning in fantastic numbers and has surpassed Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s film Fighter.

According to trade analyst Nishit Shaw’s report, Stree 2 crossed the A$2 million mark in Australia. It has also beaten Hrithik Roshan-led Fighter’s A$1.99 million. It is now the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year in Australia. In addition to that, Amar Kaushik’s horror comedy has achieved a remarkable feat in the region. The latest film is less than A$1 million away from beating Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma‘s 2014 movie PK’s A$2.11 million haul when it beats that the Stree sequel will be the 8th Highest Bollywood Grosser of all time in Australia.

Stree 2 is reportedly the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in Australia. It was released on August 15, directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee. The movie has collected 555.04 crore in India and a staggering 780.80 crore globally.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

