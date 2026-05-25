Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu managed to defy the industry’s projections over its three-day weekend but failed to beat Solo: A Star Wars Story’s opening weekend collection. Even with the Memorial Day boost, the Pedro Pascal starrer could not surpass Solo’s 4-day debut; however, the gap is lower than expected. It crossed the $100 million mark in just 4 days, despite the lowest-ever debut for a Disney-era Star Wars movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Crosses $100 million over the 4-day extended weekend

The Jon Favreau-helmed Star Wars movie, luckily, received positive word of mouth, and audiences enjoyed it more than critics did. It collected $82 million over the three-day weekend. On Monday, the film is estimated to rake in $20 million, bringing the 4-day extended opening weekend total to $102 million at the North American box office (USA and Canada), thus crossing the $100 million milestone. It failed to beat Solo: A Star Wars Story’s three-day opening weekend of $84.4 million and 4-day extended opening weekend of $103 million.

A few records achieved by Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu

According to Box Office Mojo, Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu recorded the 12th biggest opening weekend among Memorial Day releases. It achieved this feat by beating Steven Spielberg’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, which had earned $90.1 million. It missed the 10th rank by a small margin, as The Hangover Part II is at #10 with its $103.4 million 4-day debut. Solo is at #11 with $103 million.

Compared to last year’s Memorial Day releases, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is below the Star Wars movie with its $79 million 4-day Memorial Day weekend. It is the 3rd-biggest 3-day opening weekend of 2026, beating Project Hail Mary’s $80.5 million.

Global opening update

The Star Wars movie by Jon Favreau grossed an estimated $63 million internationally over the 5-day opening weekend. Again, it failed to beat Solo’s $68.3 million international debut. In tandem with domestic grosses, the worldwide collection crossed $100 million during its three-day opening weekend alone. Adding the expected Memorial Day (Monday) collection, the film’s estimated worldwide total is $165 million. According to reports, it was made on a $165 million budget and has recovered that cost in its opening weekend. Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu is way below Solo: A Star Wars Story’s $153 million global debut.

The Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver starrer Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu was released on May 22.

Box office summary

Domestic – $102 million

International – $63 million

Worldwide – $165 million

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