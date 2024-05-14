Srikanth Box Office Collection Worldwide (4 Days): Rajkummar Rao's Biopic Film To Find Its Way To The 20 Crore Mark Sooner Than You Think!

Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth biopic is performing as per its good word of mouth at the box office. In four days, while the film has collected almost 13.5 crore at the box office in India, it is slowly starting to pick up pace globally as well.

Srikanth Worldwide Collection

The film has collected almost 17.50 crore gross worldwide, with 1.60 crore coming from overseas in four days. The film is expected to pick up pace one day at a time. Currently, it is having a good trend at the box office.

Srikanth’s box office performance is being compared to that of Vikrant Massey‘s 12th Fail, and Rajkummar Rao is clearly performing better, downing a ray of hope for bigger and better numbers than Vikrant’s struggle story.

Srikanth’s Opening Numbers

While the film opened at 2.25 crore, it collected 11.95 crore over the weekend in India. Here is the three-day breakdown of the film at the overseas box office.

North America: $90K

Australia: $17.1K

New Zealand: $4.2K

UK: $16.3K

Germany: $1.1K

Others: $85K

Overseas Total (3-day): $213.7K

For the unversed, Srikanth star Rajkummar Rao in the lead as the industrialist Srikanth Bhola, who was born blind, and his parents were suggested to abandon him. However, the boy shone like none, and after studying at MIT, he now runs Bollant Industries.

Srikanth was born in a village called Seetharampuram in Andhra Pradesh. He fought for his right to study after he was denied science stream in the 11th standard since blind students did not have the privilege to study science.

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also stars Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar in the lead.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: 12th Fail Box Office (After 14 Weeks): With 614.28% Higher Collection Vikrant Massey Destroyed Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 & We’re 100 Days Late To Discover!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News