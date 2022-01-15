30 days, and still managing to find audiences for itself; that’s the story of Spider-Man: No Way Home which was released on a Thursday and is now in its fifth week at the box office. Released alongside Pushpa which has marched ahead of it by a margin, courtesy the Hindi version bringing in bumper collections and adding to the Telugu original, Spider-Man: Is No Way Home is another major success story of December.

Released at a time when the pandemic scare had started showing up yet again, albeit at lower levels back then, and now playing in theatres when more than half of them have been shut all over again while the other half are in uncertainty, Spider-Man: No Way Home managed to cross the 210 crores mark in the fourth week. Though one would have thought that the film has run out of ammunition entirely, on Friday it showed that it still has in it, with 0.55 crores* more coming in.

As a result, the Marvel superhero film now stands at 212 crores* and 213 crores would be comfortably crossed before the close of the weekend. Spider-Man: No Way Home is a blockbuster already and whatever is coming in is added bonus. Till the time new releases start coming up again and theatres stay open to whatever best extent, footfalls will sustain for the Tom Holland starrer which could well be aiming for 218-220 crores lifetime.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

