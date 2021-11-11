Sooryavanshi has ended the bad phase for all Bollywood filmmakers and exhibitors. It has proved that if the content is appealing to the masses and marketing is done good, the film will surely attract footfalls. Starring Akshay Kumar in lead, here’s how the film fared on its day 6.

Advertisement

Speaking of day 5, the film did a business of 11.22 crores. This number came after Monday’s 14.51 crores. It’s clearly seen that the film is showing normal weekdays’ drop and a similar thing happened on the first Wednesday. Below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

As per early trends flowing in, Sooryavanshi did a business of 9.50-10.50 crores on day 6. It’s a really good hold and it would be interesting to see if the film manages another 10 crore+ day when official numbers are rolled out. Considering the early trends, the grand total of this cop drama now stands at 112.31-113.31 crores.

The mark of 150 crore is expected to be crossed in the second week.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar recently revealed why his latest release ‘Sooryavanshi’ is special to him in more ways than one. Akshay had shared a still from the film last Thursday.

Sharing details about what makes this movie so special to him, Akshay wrote: “I’ve done a lot of action in my career…hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. ‘Sooryavanshi’ is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old-school action but on a grander scale.”

The film marks the fourth instalment of filmmaker Shetty’s cop universe after ‘Singham’ franchise and ‘Simmba’. It stars Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and also features Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

(Input- IANS)

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Made A ‘Necessary’ Cameo At Malala’s Birthday Celebration Donning A Dapper Black Tux

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube