It was just recently that Bollywood megastar, Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan was granted bail from the Bombay High Court for his drug case. The star kid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) with 20 others on 3rd October. After staying 22 days in jail he was finally granted bail on October 28th.

Advertisement

Recently, it was noted that an imposter has opened a Facebook ID, where he/she is impersonating the star kid and is sharing images and other posts on the social media platform.

Advertisement

The imposter had posted a photo of Aryan Khan with another man and the caption of the post reads, ‘Hello, guys They trapped me with false allegations to destroy my father’s image. Please join Twitter and follow Nawab Malik He is revealing the truth every day with facts. So please support me against this conspiracy. Your only Aryan Khan’.

Check out the post here.

Well, it’s nothing new to find such fraudulent profiles as they have been around for a long time. The imposters just have fun playing with the fan’s emotions towards the particular post. Taking this recent post as an example, many of the netizens commented on the post. One user said, “i think your father need also investigation by NBC.” Another said, “Always with u n King khan …God bless you all.” followed by a heart emoji. Another user commented, “Ye to sab jante hane target keya ja raha hai bhai,” while another commented, “The whole world is following your case.”

Earlier, it was said that Aryan Khan has been traumatized over the recent events and has refrained from talking to anybody. The star kid has also denied meeting his friends. It was also said that Shah Rukh Khan is not planning to hire any bodyguard for his son. He has planned to postpone all his shoot and be with his son during these difficult times.

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Sooryavanshi Equals Simmba, Singham Returns To Become Rohit Shetty’s 3rd Fastest 100 Crore Grosser, Chennai Express Tops The List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube