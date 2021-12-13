Even in its sixth weekend, Sooryavanshi is keeping the fire on, despite very limited showcasing across the country. Even though half a dozen other films have released since its arrival in theatres over the Diwali weekend and even on OTT – it is available for 10 days now, footfalls are still trickling in at theatres which is indeed remarkable.

Advertisement

This was seen from the manner in which Saturday collections (21 lakhs) were double of what the Rohit Shetty directed film had collected on Friday (10 lakhs). Later, even on Sunday, the collections jumped further to 41 lakhs.

Advertisement

The numbers of Sooryavanshi may be low in absolute terms but if one looks at day to day jump and also the occupancy in screens where it is playing, the Akshay Kumar starrer is far better than any other film in the running.

Sooryavanshi has now collected 195.04 crores. From here it will bring on around 20 lakhs more in rest of the week before Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa take over theatres across the country.

Superhit.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Tadap Box Office Day 10: Ahan Shetty & Tara Sutaria Starrer Comes Closer To 25 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube