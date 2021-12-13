Tadap has come quite close to the 25 crores mark, with 24.80 crores in its kitty now. The film brought in 1.50 crores on Sunday and these are the best numbers now for the film before the end of its theatrical run. In fact, this could also be the last day for the film when over 1 crore has come in and from here the numbers would be around the 50 lakhs mark for at least a couple of days.

There is no Hindi film for competition currently in the mass belts for the Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer but its run would be cut short on Thursday due to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is seeing massive hype around it and would be releasing across languages and in all formats, as a result of which single screens, as well as multiplexes, would be busy.

With Pushpa also releasing and catering primarily to the masses, there is a possibility that Tadap may fall a bit short of the 30 crores mark and close in the range of 28-29 crores. Nonetheless, soon enough the film will be released on OTT and it would be interesting to see how the audience word of mouth turns out to be for the romantic action drama then.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

