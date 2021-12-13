Spider-Man: No Way Home is just a few days away from its release and looking at the advance booking status of the Marvel superhero film, it seems the box office numbers will be huge. Last week some cinema halls in the South started advance booking and following their footsteps, major Indian cities too opened their bookings and response for the same has been tremendous.

Earlier releases from the studios like Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings and Eternals were supposed to open with wonderful numbers but now looks like the Tom Holland starrer is predicted to open with 16-18 crores.

Within a few hours of starting the advance booking for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the ticket sales grossed all the limits making it one of the biggest films to open during the pandemic.

Mumbai

In Mumbai majority of the cinema halls have started the advance booking for the superhero film and looking at the advance booking across every format, the Marvel film is getting tremendous response. Although we can see almost 70% of theatres are almost full, it is expected to pick up the pace from the afternoon.

Delhi-NCR

Not just Mumbai, but the advance booking status in Delhi-NCR seems magnificent. Close to 80% of theatres are housefull and in the coming weeks, cinema halls might add more shows which in turn will help theatre owners to attract more audience.

Bengaluru

Although Bangalore comes under the major cities, occupancy is still less compared to Mumbai and Delhi. However, we can see there are currently fewer shows given to Spider-Man: No Way Home, due to which only 50% of shows are booked.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is way ahead compared to other Indian cities as 90% of the shows are completely booked. People are thronging towards the box office to book tickets, even 8 AM shows are receiving great responses.

Chandigarh

As of now, Chandigarh is showing a slow start for Spider-Man: No Way Home, as only 40% of the shows are only booked.

Chennai

The shows are filling fast in Chennai and 80% of shows are already booked.

Pune

Close to 50% of the theatres show good responses and the city of Pune is expected to gain momentum in the coming days.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, and others, Spider-Man: No Way Home releases on 16th December in India. It is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

