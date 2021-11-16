Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead, Sooryavanshi is putting up a good show even during its second-week run. Any guesses, how it performed on day 11 i.e. second Monday? Below is all you need to know.

Considering 50% occupancy rule in 3-4 states including a major market like Maharashtra, the film is performing exceptionally well. Another state which is helping the film to enjoy its glorious run is Gujarat. On second Monday too, thanks to the aforementioned states, the cop drama has stayed very well, taking it a step closer on its way to 200 crore club.

As per early trends flowing in, Sooryavanshi collected 4-5 crores on day 11. The grand total now stands in the range of 155.23-156.23 crores. While most of the work is done to enter into the 200 crore club, the only expectation would be stay steady over weekdays as this Friday, a competition in the form of John Abraham‘s Satyameva Jayate 2 will hit screens.

What do you think, will Sooryavanshi battle it out with Satyameva Jayate 2 and cross 200 crore mark in the next few days? Share your views in the comment section.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film released on 5th November all across the globe.

Meanwhile, actress Haelyn Shastri, who plays Anti-Terrorist Squad officer ‘Malvika Gupta’ in Sooryavanshi, recently spoke about bagging the role and her working experience in the film.

Sharing about the process of getting the cop’s role, she said: “I went to watch ‘Simmba’ and in the end, I came to know of ‘Sooryavanshi’ movie of Rohit sir. So, I instantly felt an urge to be a part of this film. I literally started manifesting resources to act with Akshay Kumar. I have a habit of reading credits till the end of the film and tried to search them over the various platforms and started looking for their email ID.”

(Input- IANS)

