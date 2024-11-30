It’s definitely a good year for the Malayalam film industry. After ARM and Kishkindha Kaandam, another offering from Mollywood has witnessed a stellar run at the box office. We are talking about the Basil Joseph starrer Sookshmadarshini. On its 8th day, the movie has managed to enter 30 crores when it comes to its worldwide collections.

Sookshmadarshini Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8

On its 8th day, the India net collection of the Basil Joseph starrer comes to 15.63 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 18.44 crore. The film earned a decent 11.75 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 30.19 crore. The movie has crossed 30 crores and given the steady day-wise collection, is expected to at least earn up to 35 crores before wrapping up before the Pushpa 2 storm. The movie has also been garnering a good word of mouth which is further helping it to boost up the collection. Despite a tough competition from the likes of Amaran, Lucky Baskhar, and KA, the film has been going steady at the box office. It will be interesting to see whether it manages to enter the top 10 Mollywood grossers for this year.

Sookshmadarshini’s Impressive Budget Recovery

The Basil Joseph starrer has managed to recover its entire budget and is officially a success. Mounted at a budget of 10 crores, with its current India net collection of 15.63 crore, the movie’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 5.63 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage comes to 56%. This is a huge achievement for the movie, indeed.

About The Film

Apart from Asil Joseph, Sookshmadarshini also stars Nazriya Nazim, Akhila Bhargavan, and Merin Philip. The movie has been directed by Mc Jithin. The music has been composed by Christo Xavier.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Maharaja VS Dangal At China Box Office: Clocks A Superb Start But Earns 72% Less Than Aamir Khan’s Biggie On Day 1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News