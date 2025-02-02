Akshay Kumar’s Republic Day 2025 release is steady at the box office. It is currently enjoying the second-weekend boost in the domestic market. Safe to say everything is working well, at least in India. However, worldwide collections are impacted by overseas figures. Scroll below for day 9 update!

Box Office Collection in India

Sky Force has been performing beyond expectations so far. It held itself very well in the first week. There was an unexpected dip on day 8, but it bounced back stronger on the second Saturday. With 7.40 crores more into the kitty, the domestic earnings now stand at 111.70 crores after 9 days.

Overseas Earnings

There’s no sigh of relief as the poor run continues in the overseas circuits. On day 9, Sky Force earned 0.50 crores more, taking its international total to 9.50 crores gross.

Worldwide Total

Combining both regions, the worldwide box office collection of Sky Force concludes at 141.30 crores gross after the second Saturday. Take a look at the breakdown below:

India Net – 111.70 crores

India Gross – 131.80 crores

Overseas Gross – 9.50 crores

Worldwide Gross – 141.30 crores

Sky Force has surpassed the global lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar’s Gabbar Is Back (135.81 crores gross). The next target is Gold (149.54 crores gross)

Akshay Kumar’s action drama is now inches away from entering the 150 crore club. In fact, that milestone will be unlocked today and indeed call for a moment of celebration for the team as it will also surpass Gold.

More about the film

Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the action drama was released in theatres worldwide on January 24, 2025. It also features Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya and Nimrat Kaur in pivotal roles.

It is backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

