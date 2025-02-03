Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force has hit a total of 119.50 crore at the box office and is the third Akshay Kumar film to enter the 100 crore club post-COVID after Sooryavanshi and OMG 2. However, the film still has 40 crore more to go, before making any huge records.

Budget & Recovery

The war drama has been mounted on a budget of a reported 160 crore at the box office, and with the 119.5 crore collection, it has recovered only 74% of the entire budget of the film. Meanwhile, the film, in total, needs a collection of 320 crore to secure a hit verdict, which is entirely impossible!

Sky Force VS Most Profitable Akshay Kumar Films

The most profitable film of Akshay Kumar film since 2010 is Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Mounted on a budget of 24 crore, it earned 133.6 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of 456.6% at the box office. It is unfair and impossible to compare Sky Force with this number!

How Much Does It Need To Enter The Top 10?

The 10th most profitable Akshay Kumar film since 2010 is Rowdy Rathore, which registered a profit of 118.33%. Mounted on a budget of 60 crore, it earned 161 crore in its lifetime. To enter the top 10 most profitable films of Akshay Kumar, Sky Force needs to earn a total of 349.2 crore.

Check out the most profitable Akshay Kumar films since 2010 (Includes All films with a Hit verdict).

Toilet Ek Prem Katha: 456.6% Mission Mangal: 344.8% Airlift: 222.5% Rustom: 219% Jolly LLB 2: 160% 2.0: 150.66% Housefull 2: 137.5% OMG: 132.86% OMG 2: 130.76% Rowdy Rathore: 118.33% Padman: 113.37% Good Newwz: 111.72% Housefull 4: 106% Kesari: 104% Holiday: 101%

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Box Office 2025 (January): South Indian Films Take Bumper Year Opening With 3 Super Hits & 185% Higher Earnings Than Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News