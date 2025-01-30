Sky Force has officially concluded its first week at the Indian box office. Starring Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur, the action drama was majorly dependent on word-of-mouth. And well, it did not disappoint, leading to its successful entry into the 100 crore club. Scroll below for the early trends on day 7.

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the Republic Day 2025 release hit theatres on January 24. It surpassed expectations and clocked double-digits on its opening day. The graph continued its upward trend, leading to an impressive total in the first weekend. It would now be safe to say that the action drama held itself well during the first week.

Box Office Day 7 Early Trends

As per the early trends, Sky Force made box office collections in the range of 6-6.50 crores on Thursday. It remained on similar lines as 6.60 crores earned on day 6. Akshay Kumar starrer was showing good signs since the day began. It registered morning occupancy of 7.01%, which grew to 10.29% during the afternoon and 12% during the evening shows.

The first week total of Sky Force now stands at 100.20-100.70 crores. Drumrolls, please, because Akshay Kumar has broken his bad spell and finally entered the 100 crore club. It took him almost four attempts Mission Raniganj, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, and Khel Khel Mein) since OMG 2 (2023).

Take a look at the week 1 box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 15.30 crores

Day 2: 26.30 crores

Day 3: 31.60 crores

Day 4: 8.10 crores

Day 5: 6.30 crores

Day 6: 6.60 crores

Day 7: 6-6.50 crores (estimates)

Total: 100.20-100.70 crores

