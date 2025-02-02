Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in key roles, has packed a decent second weekend at the Indian box office. After an impressive opening week, the film needed to carry the momentum forward. There was a jump in the last three days but the massive growth was missing, which was needed to keep the film on track to hit the 150 crore milestone. Keep reading to know what early trends for day 10 have to suggest!

In the opening weekend, the Bollywood action drama scored a solid 73.20 crores. On weekdays, expected drops were witnessed, but with a better hold, the picture would have been much different today. Nonetheless, a good week one was recorded, with 99.70 crores coming in. During the second weekend, the performance was decent, but that spark was missing as it failed to score in double-digits on any of the weekend days.

Being Sunday, Sky Force picked up well in occupancy. It started on a decent note in the morning with an occupancy of 11%. In the afternoon, it jumped up to 30%. A solid jump up to 40-41% in the evening shows was recorded nationwide. However, as expected, the Sunday curse hit the film. Tomorrow, being a regular working day, the Akshay Kumar starrer has dipped during the night shows.

Going by the occupancies throughout the day and dip in night shows, Sky Force is heading for 8-8.50 crores on day 10. Adding this to yesterday’s 7.40 crores and Friday’s 4.60 crores, the total collection at the Indian box office stands at 119.70-120.20 crore net.

Considering the trend during the opening week and the entire week one, the film had a chance to fare better, but that didn’t happen. Now, all eyes are set on how it holds onto during weekdays.

Daily collection breakdown of Sky Force:

Day 1- 15.30 crores

Day 2- 26.30 crores

Day 3- 31.60 crores

Day 4- 8.10 crores

Day 5- 6.30 crores

Day 6- 6.60 crores

Day 7- 5.50 crores

Day 8- 4.60 crores

Day 9- 7.40 crores

Day 10- 8-8.50 crores

Total- 119.70-120.20

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

