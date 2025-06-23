It seems like Aamir Khan will finally redeem himself at the box office. The last few years have been tough, due to the brutal failures of Thugs Of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha. But how is Sitaare Zameen Par performing compared to its predecessor, Taare Zameen Par? The lifetime collections of the fourth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2007 will be surpassed today. And that’s hint enough of its major success. Scroll below for a detailed comparison.

Sitaare Zameen Par Opening Weekend Collections

RS Prasanna’s directorial has knocked it out of the park, growing from strength to strength during its debut weekend. It surpassed expectations by delivering an opening day of 10.70 crores. This was followed by an almost 2X growth as it added 19.90 crores on Saturday. With 26.70 crores on day 3, Sitaare Zameen Par conceded its first weekend raking in 57.30 crores.

Sitaare Zameen Par vs Taare Zameen Par Box Office (3-day comparison)

Aamir Khan’s 2007 success was a huge success, earning 62.50 crores in its lifetime. Taare Zameen Par had wrapped up its first weekend at the Indian box office minting 9.65 crores. In comparison, its spiritual successor has already garnered 493% higher collections.

The best is yet to come as Aamir Khan’s latest sports comedy drama will beat the lifetime collections of Taare Zameen Par today. It only needs 5.20 crores more in the kitty, which will be easily accumulated today.

Here’s a detailed comparison:

Sitaare Zameen Par vs Taare Zameen Par

Day 1: 2.62 crores vs 10.70 crores

vs Weekend 1: 9.65 crores vs 57.30 crores

More about Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, the sports comedy drama was released in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025. It also features Genelia Deshmukh, Brijendra Kala and Dolly Ahluwalia, among others in pivotal roles. It is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more exciting box office updates!

Must Read: Maa vs Nikita Roy Pre-Box Office Battle: With 45% Higher BMS Interests, Sonakshi Sinha & Paresh Rawal’s Duo Dominates Kajol!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News