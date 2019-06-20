Brijendra Kala: “Film Industry Is Yet To Give My Due As A Performer”

Actor Brijendra Kala, who features in the new season of web series “Aam Admi Family“, says he may have acted in several films, but feels he is yet to get his due in Bollywood.

Starting from 2003, Brijendra has appeared in films like “Jab We Met”, “Mithya”, “Agneepath”, “Paan Singh Tomar”, “Ankhon Dekhi”, “PK”, “Tubelight” and “Batti Gul Meter Chalu”.

In an interview to IANS, Brijendra said: “Honestly speaking, I do not want to crib about the fact that I have no work because by the grace of God, I am working every single day and that is a big deal for actors like me who is only offered a few scenes in so-called ‘big films’. But that cannot be a factor to satisfy me and go easy.”

“My desire to do the best role, deliver the best performance is yet to come because the film industry is yet to give my due as a performer,” he added.

After dabbling in theatre for more than 17 years, Brijendra decided to make a move to the cinema and he never felt disheartened by doing small character roles in films.

He reflected: “By the time I entered the industry, I was married and I had the responsibility to run my kitchen. I did not want to join TV shows because that looks like a job. In TV series, I will live with one character for years and that is not creatively challenging for me.

“So instead of refusing small roles, I decided to take them up and make them my own, so that the audience can notice me as an actor.”

He currently features on TVF’s Original show “Aam Admi Family Season 3“, which began streaming on MX Players from June 14. The story of the five-episode show revolves around a middle-class family, and Brijendra plays Mr. Sharma, a father.

Asked if there is any sense of insecurity he faces while playing character roles, the veteran actor narrated an incident.

“I was playing an important negative character in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Besharam‘ and I wrote my character in the film alongside director Abhinav Kashyap. After finishing the shoot of 10 days, when I went on set, I was told that I am not in the film anymore. I was supposed to shoot for 20 days, but I was thrown away from the film. They gave me a remuneration of 10 days and asked me to leave.

“I really had a high hope with that character and the film, but yes the character was removed from the story. Such things happen with us… Of course, I was disheartened but it did not break my spirit,” added the actor.

