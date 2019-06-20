Avengers: Endgame – Calm Your Nerves Down As This Marvel’s Epic To RE-RELEASE In Theatres!

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame hit the theatres on April 26 this year and it literally set the screens on fire. It went on to collect a whopping amount of 365.50 crores at the Indian box office.

Now, according to the latest reports, Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige revealed that the film will be re-released with some brand new footage.

The original one was already 3 hours long, so it is not sure how much of the new data will be shown in the film. In a statement, Kevin Feige said, “Not an extended cut, but there will be a version going into theatres with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie. If you stay and watch the movie, after the credits, there’ll be a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises.”

The re-release version will hit the theatres next weekend. Well, that’s amazing news for all the Marvel fans!

Avengers: Endgame marked the final film of MCU’s current generation.

