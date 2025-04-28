Michael B. Jordan’s starrer Sinners continues its global box office domination. It established itself as the third highest-grossing film of 2025 in the US by surpassing Dog Man, and it has also achieved a significant mark worldwide this weekend. The film has cracked the top five highest-grossers list worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

The horror movie has also surpassed the global haul of last year’s horror hit Smile 2. The film’s success stems from Coogler’s sharp direction, Jordan’s standout performance, and a blend of action and horror that elevates genre norms. Strong reviews and broad audience appeal across markets have fueled its impressive box office momentum.

The Michael B. Jordan-starrer collected a spectacular $45 million on its second three-day weekend in North America. The movie dropped -6.3% only from last weekend when it was released. In addition, the exhibitors added 39 more theatres, and it is currently running in 3,347 places in the US. As Sinners continues to rule at #1, the film has hit the $122.52 million cume in North America, crossing the $100 million milestone.

According to Luiz Fernando‘s latest data analysis, Sinners benefitted from strong word-of-mouth and enjoyed an exceptional hold in its second weekend overseas. It collected a strong $13.5 million from overseas from over 71 markets. The movie impressively saw just a 12.3% drop from its opening weekend, an unusually small decline for a horror release. It has hit $39.1 million. Therefore, the film has crossed the $150 million mark worldwide and has now reached the $161.62 million mark. It has surpassed Smile 2’s $138.1 million global haul.

The film is expected to earn between $310 million and $400 million in its global run. It is expected to be one of the biggest horrors of this year. Sinners, starring Michael B Jordan in dual roles, was released in the theatres on April 18.

