It’s been half a month, and Singham Again is pacing towards the 400 crore club with each passing day. The box office collections have slowed down amid the low buzz. But Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer has managed to surpass two Bollywood biggies on day 15. Scroll below for the worldwide box office update!

Singham Again was released in theatres worldwide on November 1, 2024. It scored a smashing debut weekend, clocking in over 125 crores in India alone. As far as the overseas run is concerned, Rohit Shetty’s directorial continues its decent run. It has previously surpassed Indian films like Ek Tha Tiger, RRR (Hindi), and Golmaal Again, among others globally.

Domestic Box Office Collection

On day 15, Ajay Devgn starrer minted 3.10 crores* at the Indian box office. The net collections have surged to 244.55 crores*, which means the 250 crore mark is less than 6 crores away. Including taxes, the gross earnings in the domestic market stand at 288.56 crores* after the third Friday.

Overseas Box Office Collection

The 75 crore mark has been comfortably crossed. Now all eyes are on how soon Singham Again manages to enter the 100 crore club in the overseas market. In 15 days, the international total has come to 79.25 crores* gross.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Singham Again has made a cumulative worldwide box office collection of 367.81 crores* gross. The film is expected to show some decent growth during the third weekend. And hopefully, that will push it closer to the 400 crore club.

Now Ajay Devgn’s highest global grosser!

The cop drama has surpassed the worldwide earnings of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which wrapped up its theatrical run at 364.81 crores gross. Ajay Devgn has found his new highest-grossing film globally!

On the other hand, Singham Again has also left behind the collections of Bajiraon Mastani (367 crores gross).

*denotes estimates, official numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

