Singham Again has ended its second week in theatres, and during this 14-day journey, it has managed to pack a good total. Initially, the way it amassed big numbers, the entry into the 300 crore club looked certain, but now, it’s clearly a wait-and-see scenario. The good thing is that the magnum opus will soon reach the mark of 250 crores at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

Released amid a huge buzz, the Rohit Shetty-directed film enjoyed its own audience in a high-voltage clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. However, gradually, the buzz seemed to settle down, and now, it is performing on ordinary lines. There’s nothing wrong with fetching normal numbers on weekdays, but in this case, the target was big as a lot of stakes were involved.

For a film with a strong franchise, cinematic universe, and cameos of big stars, one expects a collection of at least 350 or 400 crores. Unfortunately, Singham Again won’t be reaching that level. After earning 3.75 crores* on Wednesday, the film earned another 3.40 crores* yesterday (day 14). The hold is seemingly good, but the numbers are a bit lower for an event film.

Including estimates, Singham Again stands at 241.45 crores* net at the Indian box office. With this, it has now surpassed the collection of Simmba (240.22 crores) to become the highest-grossing film of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. It also crossed Krrish 3’s 240.50 crores. The film also emerged as Ajay Devgn’s second highest-grossing film by surpassing Drishyam 2’s 240.59 crores.

Up next, Singham Again aims to surpass Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s 279.50 crores and become Ajay’s highest-grossing film of all time at the Indian box office.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: KA Box Office Collection (15 Days): Kiran Abbavaram Starrer Might Wrap Up Below 30 Crores

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News